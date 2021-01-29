Populus Run is a new endless runner with sugary obstacles on Apple Arcade

Apple

Apple Arcade's catalog of games continued growing Friday with the addition of Populus Run, an endless-runner game from Russian studio FiftyTwo. The quirky title lets you control a crowd of people as they run along gathering coins and dodging giant food obstacles. You can try your hand at Populus Run this weekend across iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

The game is deceptively difficult when you start, but it's hilarious. Think Vanellope's Sugar Rush racing game from Wreck-it Ralph meets Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. The controls are easy to pick up as you try to navigate your crowd of runners through jumping macaroons, tumbling cupcakes and rolling cookies.

The goal is to reach the end of the race with at least one runner, and along the route, you can collect other people into your group. The bigger your crowd is, the more potential casualties. Keeping an eye on the obstacles ahead is key to making it to the end.

Fans of Fall Guys or Apple Arcade's Butter Royale might enjoy this game. It's almost as addicting as Spire Blast was last week.

Here's a look at gameplay from FiftyTwo:

Apple entered the mobile-gaming world more than a year ago with the release of Apple Arcade. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play nearly 150 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

In addition, with the release of Apple's iPhone 12 devices, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device. Even if you don't buy a new phone, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. The Apple One subscription bundle also launched last year, which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price.

For more, check out every game you can play on Apple Arcade, and how to choose the best gaming subscription service for you.