You can catch a shiny Ralts in Saturday's Pokemon Go Community Day

Pokemon Go/Screenshot by CNET

In the wake of Pokemon Go hitting a billion downloads and shiny Rayquaza coming to raids, developer Niantic is making Ralts the star of this Saturday's August Community Day. The Psychic/Fairy-type will spawn like crazy in the augmented reality game between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in your time zone.

You'll also be able to catch a shiny Ralts that's blue where the regular one is green. Pokemon Go Hub reported that shinies will appear in roughly one out of every 24.5 encounters. And if you evolve any Ralts into final forms Gardevoir or Gallade (the latter requires a Sinnoh Stone) up to one hour after the event, it'll learn the exclusive Psychic-type move Synchronoise.

During the event, any lures set to attract wild Pokemon will last three hours and eggs you start incubating will hatch in a quarter of the time. Note that it won't apply to eggs you have in incubators prior to the event, so don't set things up beforehand.

You can also catch shiny Rayquaza in five-star raids until Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. PT.

If the main series Pokemon games are more your thing, Sword and Shield will hit Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.

First published July 25 at 4:20 a.m. PT.

Update, Aug. 1 at 3:10 a.m. PT: Adds details on exclusive move Synchronoise.