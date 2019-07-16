CNET también está disponible en español.

Pokemon Go battles are about to get a whole lot better

Niantic is revamping the appraisal system and improving Charged Attack mechanic.

Battling in Pokemon Go is getting better as the latest update rolls out.

You may have found Pokemon Go's trainer battles pretty dull and its appraisal system a little vague, but developer Niantic improved both greatly in the mobile game's latest update. 

"Trainers, two feature revamps are coming to Pokemon Go!" it tweeted. "We are rolling out an updated appraisal system to give you more detailed information on your Pokemon's stats, and will soon be updating the Charged Attack mechanic in Trainer Battles."

