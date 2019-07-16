Pokemon Go battles are about to get a whole lot better

Niantic

You may have found Pokemon Go's trainer battles pretty dull and its appraisal system a little vague, but developer Niantic improved both greatly in the mobile game's latest update.

"Trainers, two feature revamps are coming to Pokemon Go!" it tweeted. "We are rolling out an updated appraisal system to give you more detailed information on your Pokemon's stats, and will soon be updating the Charged Attack mechanic in Trainer Battles."