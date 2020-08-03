Pixel 5: Coming this fall with 5G

Google

It's a busy day for Google. On top of a new Pixel 4A budget phone Monday, the tech giant announced the Pixel 4A 5G, and an upcoming flagship phone, the Pixel 5. Though you can already preorder the Pixel 4A, which ships Aug. 20, the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 will be available sometime in the fall. They will be Google's first 5G phones.

Except for the fact that it exists and that Google confirmed it will have 5G, not much else is known about the Pixel 5. Google did reveal a promo image of the Pixel 5 and 4A 5G (above). Given the position of the text, it's likely that the Pixel 5 is on the left while the 4A 5G is on the right, and it looks like the Pixel 5 will come in a black, glittery design with a big camera array.

While it's not confirmed, the Pixel 5 may launch with Android 11 out of the box too, since the beta version of the OS update is already public. And because last year's Pixel 4 had a 90Hz display, wireless charging and a water-resistant design, it'd be surprising if the Pixel 5 didn't offer similar features as well.

Details on the Pixel 5 may be scant, but we do know a lot more about the Pixel 4A. Priced at $349 (£349, AU$599), the phone is equipped with a 5.81-inch screen, a single 12.2-megapixel camera and a headphone jack. For more information, read CNET's full Pixel 4A review.