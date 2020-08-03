It does, however, have a headphone jack, a slightly larger screen and a bigger battery. And while its processor isn't as powerful as the Pixel 4, the 4A does come with 128GB of storage right off the bat.
The phone comes with Android 10 out of the box and features a few new updates. And like all of Google's phones, the Pixel 4A will be one of the first phones in line to receive OS and software updates when they're ready to roll out from Google.
The Pixel 4A has a better battery life than the Pixel 4. Tests for continuous video playback on Airplane mode averaged 18 hours and 45 minutes, which is an excellent time. For comparison, the Pixel 4 clocked in only 10 hours.
The Pixel 4A features a Snapdragon 730G chipset and 6GB of RAM. On benchmark tests the Pixel 4A consistently outperformed the Galaxy A51. But, as expected, it fell behind the Pixel 4 flagship, which has a superior Snapdragon 855 processor. The iPhone SE, with its proprietary A13 Bionic processor from Apple, beat all the phones comfortably.
Overall, the Pixel 4A has one of the best cameras for its price. Considering it also receives prompt software updates, has a long-lasting battery life (so far) and a headphone jack, it's a great value worth considering.
Discuss: Pixel 4A: Plain looks, but a great price and camera
