Pixel 4 leak appears to reveal full specs, 'Neural Core' feature

Google

We already know what the Pixel 4 will look like, what new colors it will come in, how many cameras it will have and some of the cool new gesture tricks it will be packing. Given that it is seemingly the most leaked phone of recent memory, it probably wouldn't surprise you to know that a spec sheet for Google's forthcoming flagship line has also leaked.

Revealed by 9to5Google, we now know exactly what each of the two phones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, will be packing under the hood.

Both will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, have 6GB of RAM and be available with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The rear cameras on each device will be a 12-megapixel dual-pixel main shooter (which should help with low-light shots) as well as a 16-megapixel telephoto zoom lens.

Both phones will also have face unlock, Motion Sense gesture controls, stereo speakers and USB-C.

The big difference between the phones will be their respective screen sizes and batteries. The Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch "full HD+" OLED display with a 2800 mAh battery. The larger Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch "Quad HD+" OLED display with a 3700 mAh battery. Both displays will be at 90Hz, similar to OnePlus' latest phones, for smoother scrolling, gaming and general use.

Interestingly the specs sheet touts a new "Neural Core" alongside its Snapdragon processor that 9to5Google says will replace last year's "Visual Core" found in the Pixel 3 to give the phone's cameras an even greater boost. Judging by some photos the site has obtained that were claimed to be taken by the Pixel 4 it seems like Google is not going to concede the best phone camera battle to Apple without a fight.

As for what will be in the box, the site has revealed that Google will be including a USB-C 18-watt faster charger in the box, though it will no longer include a 3.5mm headphone adapter or USB-C Pixel Buds, at least in the US.

Google is expected to finally, officially reveal the Pixel 4 on October 15. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the latest leak.