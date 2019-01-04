Pioneer jumps on true wireless bandwagon with E8 sports earphones

Another day, another new true wireless headphone making its debut.
Pioneer's E8 is a sports model that will be shown at CES 2019 and be available in late January in yellow, gray and pink for $150 (no word yet on international pricing). At first glance, it seems to share some similarities with Bose's SoundSport Free earphones, with a little shorter battery life of only three hours.
Here are the E8's key specs. As soon as I get some hands-on time with them, I'll let you how they sound and perform.
- 3 pairs of secure ear fins included (the fins lock each earbud into place)
- Ear Direct Mount Structure features angled drivers and nozzles that aim sound straight into the inner ear, avoiding damping issues
- 6 mm drivers
- AAC codec
- Internal batteries provide up to 3 hours of continuous playback on a single charge
- The E8's charging case can replenish the units twice, extending listening time to about 9 hours
- Lightly shaking the charging case causes the LEDs to display the remaining battery charge
- Ambient awareness earphone tips allow low-level ambient sound into the ear
- IPX5 water-resistant
- Hands-free multi-function button controls playback, phone, and voice-assistant functions
- Pioneer Notification App for Android can read out mail, news and more on the go
- Price: $150 (no international pricing yet)
- Availability: Late January
