Pick up a spare 15,000-mAh portable charger for $28

This Xcentz PD charger can juice up your gadgets with the high-powered 18 watt USB-C port or the USB-A connection.

xcentz-portable-charger
Xcentz

Portable chargers are the modern equivalent of the digital clock. There was a time when clocks were so common that banks gave them away for free when you signed up for a Christmas Club account (yes, I'm old). Likewise, these days you can't browse a retailer like Amazon without tripping over cheap portable chargers. The Xcentz Portable Charger is a 15,000-mAh battery with dual outputs for virtually every device you own. And right now you can snag the Xcentz Portable Charger for $28 when you apply coupon code CNETX373 at checkout. That's $12 off the usual price of $40. 

Is this going to rock your world? Probably not, unless your world rocks easily. But 15,000-mAh is going to recharge your iPhone X more than 5 times, so that's not bad. And since this is a PD charger, it can push 18 watts to PD-compatible laptops as well. And that USB-C PD port can fast charge a phone like the iPhone 11 to 50% in as little as 30 minutes. The charger is available in either black or white and comes with a USB C-to-USB A and a USB C-to-USB C cable. 

