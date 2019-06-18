The 7 best AmazonBasics products

Proof positive that bulk is the only way to buy batteries, Amazon sells this 48-pack of AA cells for around $13 -- about what you'd pay for a 12-pack at the drugstore. You can find similarly great deals on AAA, C, D and 9-volt batteries, all of them with very positive user ratings.
About as basic as "brick" speakers get, Amazon's house-brand model includes a 3.5-mm AUX jack for connecting non-Bluetooth sources, a microphone for hands-free calls and a battery that's good for up to 8 hours. Available in red, blue and black, it typically sells for $18-$20.
Phones and tablets aren't meant to lie flat. They're meant to sit upright so you can read your books, watch your movies and do video chat hands-free. Once you start using this simple stand, you'll be amazed at how invaluable it becomes. It can hold pretty much any phone, tablet or e-reader, and it folds up for easy transport.
Do you need a microwave oven that can accept voice commands via your smart speaker? Probably not. But if you're looking for an inexpensive, compact countertop model, why not get that feature if you can? Amazon's 0.7-cubic-foot zapper sells for just $60.
An electronic deadbolt lock is incredibly handy, as it saves you having to fumble with keys and can automatically re-lock your door in case you forget. Amazon's model does all that and more, and comes in both satin and oil-rubbed bronze finishes.
Tired of the cord clutter resulting from your old wired mouse and/or keyboard? Wishing your laptop had a full-size set of keys, including a numeric keypad? Whatever your need, this simple combo does the job for a very reasonable price. Just take note that you'll need two available USB ports, as each device requires its own USB receiver.