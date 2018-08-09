Palm might be launching a tiny Android phone and it's adorable

Android Police

If, like me, you're tired of these megahuge phones for people with these megahuge hands -- like the just announced 6.4-inch(!) Note 9, for example -- Palm may have something in store for you.

As reported by Android Police, Palm is rumored to be launching a new Android phone with US carrier Verizon, and it will have a very pocketable 3.3-inch screen. For now, all that exists of the phone is a supposed rendering (see above), so take this news with a grain of salt. (Verizon also didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.)

CNET

But I'm going to take a chance and predict that the phone will be cute as hell given how adorable the Palm Pre line was back in 2011. I mean, the rumored phone's codename is Pepito (the diminutive version of the name Pepe) for goodness sake. They know what they're doing.

Given the small screen, the phone is speculated to have some surprisingly decent specs, however. It's said to run Android 8.1 Oreo, have a Snapdragon 435 processor, 32GB of storage and an impressive 3GB of RAM. Why a presumably budget phone would require that much RAM is a mystery but hey, if Palm is jumping back into the phone game after this long of an absence, anything is possible.