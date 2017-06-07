OtterBox's new ultraslim, ultrarugged case is ultraexpensive

OtterBox made a name for itself with its ultraprotective -- but pretty bulky -- Defender Series cases for iPhones and other devices. Now it's got a new top-of-the-line tough case for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the Pursuit Series, that's significantly sleeker.

The only rub: It costs $70 for the iPhone 7 version and $80 for the iPhone 7 Plus version. (There's no word yet on international pricing, but OtterBox products are widely available in the UK and Australia. For reference, $80 is about £60 or AU$105.)

Enlarge Image OtterBox

"This iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus case provides the highest level of protection available in an OtterBox smartphone case, including Defender Series, without adding bulk to iPhone," the company said in a statement. However, it isn't fully waterproof like a Lifeproof case is (OtterBox owns Lifeproof).

The Pursuit certainly looks nice -- and tough. We'll let you know whether it's worth its high price when we get our hands on one, which should be soon.