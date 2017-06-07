OtterBox's new ultraslim, ultrarugged case is ultraexpensive

Billed as the company's most protective case, the new Pursuit Series for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is also one of its most expensive.

OtterBox made a name for itself with its ultraprotective -- but pretty bulky -- Defender Series cases for iPhones and other devices. Now it's got a new top-of-the-line tough case for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the Pursuit Series, that's significantly sleeker. 

The only rub: It costs $70 for the iPhone 7 version and $80 for the iPhone 7 Plus version. (There's no word yet on international pricing, but OtterBox products are widely available in the UK and Australia. For reference, $80 is about £60 or AU$105.) 

The Pursuit Series comes in versions with clear or black backs.

"This iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus case provides the highest level of protection available in an OtterBox smartphone case, including Defender Series, without adding bulk to iPhone," the company said in a statement. However, it isn't fully waterproof like a Lifeproof case is (OtterBox owns Lifeproof).  

The Pursuit certainly looks nice -- and tough. We'll let you know whether it's worth its high price when we get our hands on one, which should be soon.   

