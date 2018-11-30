Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Speck Presidio Series

Apple still sells the iPhone 7, starting at $449 for the 7 and $569 for the 7 Plus. If you're gong to buy one, you're going to need a case. 

Speck's Presidio Series is 20 percent thinner than its earlier Candyshell Series and 52 percent more shock absorbent, drop tested to 10 feet. Prices currently start at $24.46 and up.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone 7 cases.

See more pricing and info for Speck iPhone 7 Plus cases.

Update: All prices in this gallery have been verified as of Friday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. PT.

OtterBox Symmetry Series

The OtterBox Symmetry Series is the company's most stylish case and is both fairly slim and protective (it's similar to Speck's cases, which certainly influenced OtterBox's design). It comes in a variety of color options and starts at $40 (£30, no Australian shipping but roughly converts to AU$50).

See more pricing and info.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Thanks to decent designs and affordable prices, Korean company Spigen has sold thousands (and probably millions) of smartphone cases on Amazon. Its Ultra Hybrid is its simple clear case, selling for around $10.99.

See more pricing and info on Amazon.

Spigen Neo Hybrid

Another popular slim cases from Spigen, the Neo Hybrid comes in a few trim color options for under $15 (£12 converted or AU$14 on sale).

See more pricing and info.

Sena Wallet Book

Sena makes some fairly pricey, luxurious looking leather cases for iPhones, and it brought several of its previous cases to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The Wallet Book is its classic folio case and my personal favorite.

For the launch of the new phones, Sena is offering a 20 percent discount on its iPhone 7/7 Plus cases. This one usually sells for around $80 (converted to £65 or AU$105, shipping not included), but can be had for $64.

See more pricing and info for Sena Wallet Case for iPhone 7.

See more pricing and info for Sena Wallet Book for iPhone 7 Plus.

Tech21 Evo Check

Tech21 has a full assortment of cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, including the Evo Check, Evo Elite, ImpactClear and Evo Gem (Apple Stores have an exclusive on the Evo Mesh, also a favorite of mine). The Evo Check is dropped tested to 3 meters or 9.9 feet. Prices start at $40 (£30 or AU$45 not including shipping).

See more pricing and info on Tech21 cases.

OtterBox Strada

One of my favorite folio cases -- the OtterBox Strada -- is back for the Phone 7. It has a credit card slot on the inside of the cover and the iPhone 7 Plus case converts into a kickstand.

See more pricing and info for OtterBox Strada Series for iPhone 7 ($29.99).

See more info and pricing for OtterBox Strada Series for iPhone 7 Plus ($60 -- £48 or AU$78 converted).

OtterBox Universe

On the surface, OtterBox's Universe Case System looks a lot like some of its other iPhone cases. But the Universe is special.

Designed to work with a host of new accessories from partner companies — everything from credit card readers to camera lenses to memory expansion modules and battery packs — OtterBox calls it a mobile accessories platform.

We tried it out with the iPhone 6S, but the Universe is coming to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

See more info and pricing for OtterBox Universe for iPhone 7 ($18.77)

See more info and pricing for OtterBox Universe for iPhone 7 Plus ($14.99).

Mega Tiny Anti-Gravity Case 2

Mega Tiny Corp.'s nano-suction case was originally called the Zero G. The second generation case is called the Anti-Gravity Case 2 ($19.99) and it's compatible with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6S Plus/6 Plus models. The back of the case reliably sticks to any smooth surface and works well for selfie shots and FaceTime calls.

This slim case comes with a few different swappable back plates — they're really pieces of thin colored plastic — and you can purchase optional stick-on back plate accessories such as a wallet, bottle opener or mirror. It's kind of nifty concept and the back of the case can be cleaned to make sure the suction stays strong. The only issue I had was that it's actually a little difficult to remove a case from a glass surface because it adheres so well.

See more info and pricing for Mega Tiny's Anti-Gravity Case 2 ($19.99) at Amazon.com.

Nomad Leather case

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to Apple's leather case, Nomad's Leather case is worth checking out at $40 -- £30 or AU$45 converted -- also available in gray and black. It's made out genuine Horween leather and is supposed to wear in well, darkening up a bit with a nice patina (for the brown version anyway).

There's also a folio version of the case for $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted, but no international shipping) -- we're waiting for a sample but it looks good.

See more info and pricing for the Nomad Leather case at Best Buy. (Currenly unavailable)

See more info and pricing for Nomad Leather Folio at Best Buy.

Urban Armor Gear cases

Urban Armour Gear (UAG) is bringing its full line of cases to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which start at $40 (£30 or AU$45 converted). I personally like the Plasma, which features a translucent design in a few color options, and the Metropolis, which is a folio case with a slot for storing credit cards and cash (the Trooper also has a card holder). The extra-tough Monarch Series costs $60 (£48 or AU$78 converted, free worldwide shipping).

See more info and pricing for Urban Armor Gear cases.

Vaja cases

Vaja makes some sweet leather and vegan leather cases, which are now on sale starting at around $15. This is the Wallet Agenda folio case, which comes in a few different color options.

See more pricing and info for Vaja cases for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

IOM Cases Extreme GT

IOM Cases, which makes one of the slickest metal cases I've encountered, says its case design is inspired by its founders' passion for exotic, high-performance supercars.

The cases are made out of aerospace-grade, non-magnetic stainless steel and have multiple layers of custom paint and specialized coatings with a soft-touch polycarbonate trim and inner lining. The "Coolmesh" design on the back is supposed to give your iPhone some breathing room and "keep it running cool."

The company's iPhone 7 cases include the Extreme GT Exotic Blue ($40) that's pictured here. The case is available in several color options and is backward compatible with the iPhone 6/6S.

See more info and pricing for IOM Cases Extreme GT case for iPhone 7.

Incipio Reprieve Sport and Octane cases

Incipio makes a bunch of iPhone cases, but I like two of the samples the company sent, the Reprieve Sport ($40 -- £30 or AU$45 -- left), a translucent case with a colored bumper and reinforced corners (it's drop-tested to 12 feet), and the Octane ($25 -- £20 or $AU32 -- right), a slightly less rugged case with a ribbed bumper for a better grip. Both are available in multiple color options and the same price for iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.

See more info and pricing for Incipio Reprieve Sport.

See more info and pricing for Incipio Octane.

Rokform Crystal

Rokform makes cases with an integrated dual mounting system, with both the RokSafe magnet and RokLock that's compatible with Rokform's line of mount accessories for bikes, motorcycles, cars, and more. The Crystal Case for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus has a slimmer design and the best I've seen from the company. Starts at $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted) and includes a magnetic car-mount and magnetic lanyard accessories.

Here are its key specs:

  • Dual compound, six-sided protection
  • Thin design keeps small feel of the device
  • Shock absorbing soft inner liner
  • Tough outer polycarbonate shell
  • BAM CNC machined aluminum magnetic mount
  • BAM magnetic grip (mount your phone to almost any magnetic surface)
  • Simple snap-in installation
  • Works with all Rokform RokLock accessories
  • iPhone 7 Case: $50
  • iPhone 7 Plus Case: $50
X-Doria Defense Lux

X-Doria's Defense Lux, a fairly sleek-looking case that offers decent protection and comes in a few versions with different textured backs and trim colors. It lists for $9.99.

See more pricing and info on Amazon.

Incase Textured Snap case

Incase's Textured Snap case ($40 -- £30 or AU$45) features a "micro-suede inner lining" and an "eco-friendly Ecoya finish." The cloth-like back of the case gives your phone a different, perhaps more sophisticated, look than your typical TPU case. Available in three color options.

Get more info and pricing for Incase Textured Snap for iPhone 7.

Get more pricing and info for Incase Textured Snap for iPhone 7 Plus.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen's Rugged Armor case gives you a little more protection than some of the company's slim cases. Like Spigen's other cases it's affordable, costing $12 (£10 or AU$15 converted). The $17 (£13 or AU$22) Tough Armor is even tougher, but it's not a particularly attractive case.

See more pricing and info.

Silk Base Grip case

Silk makes several affordable cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Available in a few different colors, its Grip Base case is a simple plastic case, but it costs $12 (£10 or AU$15 converted) on Amazon, is slim and has a textured finish that helps keep your phone from sliding out of your hand.

I also like Silk's $20 (£16 or AU$26 converted) Sofi Wallet case, though it really only holds one credit card and some money. Silk's full wallet case is a bit too generic for my tastes, though some people seem to like it.

See more info and pricing for Silk Base Grip case.

Gear4 Mayfair

Gear4's Mayfair seamlessly blends leather with TPU plastic and is one of the nicer -- and more elegant looking -- slim cases you'll find that's also protective, thanks to an inner lining of 3DO impact protection material. The case is $45 or £40 (AU$60 converted) and comes in black or brown. I tried the iPhone 7 version, but it's also available for the iPhone 7 Plus.

See more info and pricing for Gear4 Mayfair case.

Gear4 Piccadilly case

The Piccadilly is Gear4's translucent case and also features a lining of the company's special 3DO shock-absorbing material.

The case is $40 or £30 (AU$50 converted), and the interior 3DO material comes in four color options. The gold is shown in this photo.

See more info and pricing for Gear4 Picadilly case.

Moshi iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases

Moshi has always made nice iPhone cases, and it's bringing its Armour, Overture, iGlaze and Napa cases to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Prices range from $45 to $55.

See more info and pricing.

CM4 Q-Card Wallet Case

CM4 has been making its Q-Card wallet cases for a while. They're now $20 for the iPhone 7, the design has improved and the case is more durable. It's also worth mentioning that the case is set up to use a credit card as a kickstand for watching videos.

See more pricing and info on Amazon.

Caseology Wavelength

Caseology is another company that sells affordable, stylish cases direct on Amazon. It has a few different versions of the same case but with different textured backs. This one's called the Wavelength and comes in a few different colors for $20. I also like the Parallax ($15).

See more info and pricing on Amazon.

BodyGuardz Ace Pro

Bodyguards, which is known for its screen protectors, makes a few iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases that feature the company's TPU lined with the same patented Unequal "technology" professional athletes use on the field for impact protection (the material is apparently in football helmets). The Ace Pro now costs $10.

See more info and pricing for BodyGuardz Ace Pro.

Incase Icon case

Incase bills its Icon Case ($40-- £30 or AU$45 converted) as slim but tough and it's just that, with a nicely textured back. It incorporates "a unique Tensaerlite technology protection technology," which is a fancy marketing name for some sort of rubberized material Incase is using in the case. Also available in blue and gray.

Get more info and pricing for Incase Icon for iPhone 7.

Get more pricing and info for Incase Icon for iPhone 7 Plus.

Incase Protective Cover

Incase's Protective Cover ($25 -- £20 or AU$32 converted) is a slim, flexible translucent case that's available in seven tinted color options. It has a nice, grippy feel to it and Incase warns that it might not be the best choice for the jet black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus because the "high-gloss finish may cause Protective Cover to cling to back panel of iPhone, distorting the rear view of the device."

Get more info and pricing for Incase Protective Cover for iPhone 7.

OtterBox Defender Series

OtterBox's signature Defender Series tough cases return for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

See more info and pricing for Defender Series for iPhone 7 ($36.99).

See more info and pricing for Defender Series for iPhone 7 Plus ($60). (Currently unavailable)

Trident Krios

Trident makes several tough cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but I personally like its Krios cases, which are thinner and more affordable. The case lists for $20 (£16 or AU$26 converted) but Trident is selling all its cases for 20 percent off at launch, making it $15.

See pricing and more info for Trident cases.

Handl case

The Handl case has a built in retractable "handle" that allows you to hold onto your phone without fear of dropping it. The handle also converts into a kickstand to prop up your phone for FaceTime and Skype calls. I'd previously used it with the iPhone 6S Plus and it's now available for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus starting at $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted). There are several versions of the case to choose from.

Get more info and pricing for Handl cases. (Currently unavailable)

Apple leather case

Along with the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple added new colors to its line of silicone and leather cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases.

Count camellia, pebble and azure among your choices in the $35 silicone case line (£28 or AU$45 converted), and add and berry, taupe and sapphire (a different blue than "midnight blue") to the $45 leather case line (£35 or AU$58 converted).

I personally prefer Apple's leather cases. While they're pricey, Apple's silicone cases seem even more overpriced.

See pricing for Apple leather iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cases from apple.com.

Switcheasy Flash case

Switcheasy makes a few different iPhone and 7 Plus cases, including its carry-over Numbers ($15 -- £12 or AU$20 converted) and Monster cases. I like its Flash case ($20 -- £16 or AU$26 converted), a slim translucent case accented with chrome trim that's available in a few different color options.

See more pricing and info for Switcheasy Flash case on Amazon.com.

RhinoShield PlayProof case

UK-based RhinoShield makes both a bumper case and a more standard looking shock-resistant slim case called the PlayProof that comes in multiple color options. It's an attractive, likeable case, although there's nothing terribly distinguishing about it. That said, it is a lightweight case that's drop-tested to 11 feet or 3.5 meters. I'd like to see it cost $20, but it comes in at $25 or £25 (AU$32 converted).

See more info and pricing for RhinoShield PlayProof from Amazon.

See more info and pricing for RhinoShield CrashGuard bumper case from Amazon.

Grovemade Wallet Case

Grovemade makes exquisite handmade wood cases for iPhones and iPads in maple and walnut. They aren't cheap.

We're showing the leather wallet folio case, which costs $130 (£105 or $AU170 converted) for the iPhone 7 and $140 (£112 or AU$180 converted) for the 7 Plus. But it also comes in a version with no cover for $100, as well as a bumper for $60.

Grovemade's cases ship internationally.

See more pricing and info for Grovemade Wallet case.

Newer Technology's NuGuard KX

Newer Technology's NuGuard KX is a fairly slim case that offers good protection, thanks to "state-of-the-art" X-Orbing gel technology.

Personally, I'm not a fan of the window on the back, but some people want you to know they're carrying an Apple phone.

It's currently available in three color options and for the iPhone and iPhone 7 Plus for $19.88

See more info and pricing for the Newer Technology NuGuard KX case.

Griffin Survivor Adventure Series

Coming soon, Griffin's Survivor Adventure case ($35 -- £30 or AU$45 converted) includes two switchable backplates, so you change the look of the case, which is rated for 8-foot drops.

See more info and pricing for Griffin iPhone 7 cases.

See more info and pricing for Griffin iPhone 7 Plus cases.

Lifeproof Fre

Now that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are waterproof, there wouldn't seem to be as strong a need to put them in a waterproof case. But as Lifeproof, now under the OtterBox umbrella, shipped its next generation of waterproof cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, it emphasized the Fre cases "360-degree protection," which includes a built-in screen protector.

Available in a variety of colors, Lifeproof's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Fre cases cost $90 (£70 or AU$120 converted) and $100, respectively.

Those prices seem a little elevated considering earlier models once started at $80. But on the plus side, with the headphone port gone, you don't have to worry about that little gasket you had to screw into the case to cover the port (or unscrew it to access the port).

Logitech Hinge case

I was a fan of Logitech's Hinge case for the iPad, and it now comes in a smaller version for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Available in black or blue, it's a $50 (£40 or AU$65 converted) folio case that turns into a stand that lets you adjust your iPhone to any viewing angle within a 50-degree range.

See more info and pricing for Logitech Hinge case from apple.com. (Currently unavailable)

Griffin Survivor Clear Wallet

Griffin is known for its tough Survivor series cases, but in recent years it's expanded the line to include slimmer, sleeker cases. Its Survivor Clear Wallet case is coming soon and should cost around $30 -- £25 or AU$40 converted (the standard Survivor Clear case costs $20 and is available now).

See more info and pricing for Griffin iPhone 7 cases. (Currently unavailable)

See more info and pricing for Griffin iPhone 7 Plus cases. (Currently unavailable)

Tech Armor Shock Flex

Tech Armor makes some slim translucent cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but I like its Shock Flex, which provides a little more protection and only costs $15 -- £12 or AU$20 converted (same price for iPhone 7 Plus version). Available in frosted space gray (pictured), frosted black and frosted clear.

See more pricing and info on Amazon. (Currently unavailable)

X-Doria Impact Protection case

X-Doria's Impact Protection is a slim, translucent case that offers decent productivity for an affordable price ($15 -- £12 or AU$20 converted -- for both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus versions). Reminds me of a Tech 21 case but costs less. Also comes in a black translucent color.

See more info and pricing for X-Doria Impact Protection case on Amazon. (Currently unavailable)

Ballistic Jewel Essence

Ballistic used to be known for its ultra-tough iPhone cases. But in recent years its lighter, slimmer Jewel cases have grown in popularity. They start at $20 (£16 or AU$26 converted) for the simple clear versions and bump up another $10 for the Essence variant, which come in a few different designs.

See more pricing and info. (Currently unavailable)

Lumee Duo

The Lumee Duo is a case that has LED lights on both the front and back of the case for taking shots in low light or just reading in the dark. The case has its own battery, but the downsides are its fairly thick and the case is expensive at $70 (£55 or AU$90 converted). The Lumee Duo is available in an iPhone 7 version as well as an iPhone 7 Plus version in three color options.

See pricing and info for Lumee Duo from apple.com. (Currently unavailable)

Amazon Basics Slim Case

If a simple, slim case is all you're looking for, Amazon sells its Amazon Basics Slim case for $10 in a few different colors. We have one in the office and it looks a lot like Apple's leather case but isn't made out of real leather.

See more info and pricing. (Currently unavailable)

Pad & Quill Little Pocket Book

Pad & Quill, which makes swanky handmade folio-style wallet cases, has both iPhone 7 and iPhone Plus versions of its Little Pocket Book case (my personal P&Q favorite) for $80 (converted to £65 or AU$105). It comes in brown or black.

See pricing and info for Pad & Quill Little Pocket Book. (Discontinued)

Ballistic Tungsten Tough Series

Ballistic still does make tough cases, including the Tungsten Tough Series and Tough Jacket Series.

See more pricing and info. (Currently unavailable)

