Oscar favorite Gary Oldman wants kids to get off their phones

Who can dispute that technology has, um, disrupted our lives?

Taken them over, even.

We're buried in our gadgets to an extreme level.

Oscar-nominated actor Gary Oldman believes this a threat to our future civilization.

As the Daily Mail reports, Oldman was asked to react to a survey that showed half of under-18s believe that Winston Churchill -- whom Oldman plays in "Darkest Hour" -- was British prime minister during World War I.

"We're in an age where it's the here and now and kids are consumed with their phones. They don't teach history any more," Oldman said.

Many will be sympathetic with his views. It's remarkable how, as one grows up, it's hard to believe what young people don't know, as much as what they do know.

Moreover, this is, as Oldman suggests, an era of I want it now, I fear missing out on what's happening now and my phone is a vital limb.

Only the churlish, therefore, will bring up that Oldman once peddled phones on behalf of HTC. (Video below.)

In the eccentric ad, Oldman said "blah" over and over again, before observing: "It doesn't matter what I say. Because the all-new HTC One is designed for people who form their own opinions."

The phone received exceptional reviews, but somehow didn't enter the collective consciousness as a must-have.

Could it be, though, that the phones that are constantly popular -- your iPhones and Galaxies -- are specifically created for the sheep-like who don't form their own opinions, but just want the instant gratification of a new phone?

I wonder what Churchill would think.