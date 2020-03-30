OnePlus to announce OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, April 14

Angela Lang/CNET

Chinese phone maker OnePlus will announce its latest flagship phones for the year, known as the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro, on April 14. Known for selling premium Android phones at hundreds of dollars less than its competitors like Samsung and Google, OnePlus will unveil the devices through a digital event.

As follow-ups to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the phones are confirmed to have 5G connectivity and 120Hz displays, a step up from 2019's 90Hz screens. Because of these features, the phones are likely to be pricier than last year's, something OnePlus CEO Pete Lau anticipated.

"We've always had a position in creating the best product possible at the best price point," said Lau in a interview earlier this month. "The new technology does add costs so costs have risen in comparison to 4G products."

Other rumors include a hole-punch screen for the front-facing camera, a Snapdragon 865 processor and a new teal color. A possible budget-minded variant called the OnePlus 8 Lite has been floated as well.

For more information, check back with CNET on April 14 as we will be covering the announcement