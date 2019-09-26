OnePlus officially announces OnePlus 7T, available Oct. 18 for $599

OnePlus

OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker known for its high-end phones that cost notably less than it's Android or iOS counterparts announced its second flagship in the US in an event on YouTube Thursday. Known as the OnePlus 7T, the phone marks the company's third phone of the year and belongs in the same family as the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7, which isn't available in the US.

The 7T features a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, optical fingerprint sensor under the display and three rear cameras centered around a 48-megapixel main shooter with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2x telephoto on board as well, similar to the 7 Pro. Similar to the 6T there is still a teardrop cutout atop the display for the front-facing camera.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor is under the hood, while a new Warp Charge 30T promises to fully charge the phone within an hour. There is still, however, no wireless charging or official IP-rated water resistance.

As with the 6T and non-5G 7 Pro the device will be sold exclusively by T-Mobile in the US on October 18, though Verizon and AT&T users can buy an unlocked version from OnePlus' website. Pricing will be $599 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, $70 cheaper than the $669 starting price of the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version of the 7 Pro.

Since 2014, when the company launched its first OnePlus One, OnePlus has garnered a reputation for making phones with premium specs at a wallet-friendly price. And while every year the price of OnePlus phones keep rising (compared to other brands, OnePlus has one of the highest increases in cost from model to model), the OnePlus 7T is actually cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

This is a developing story. Follow along with CNET to get all of today's OnePlus announcements.