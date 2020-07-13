OnePlus Nord smartphone will have an ultra-wide selfie camera

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus Nord will have a 105-degree ultra-wide selfie camera, which the Chinese phone maker said Monday will save its users from the embarrassment of using a selfie stick. The phone will come with "pretty much everything you could ask for," according to the company.

OnePlus plans to unveil the device at an event on July 21. You can stream the announcement using the OnePlus Nord AR App, available now on Android and iOS. The Nord will be priced "below $500" and is already in the UK, as well.

Last week, images leaked of the upcoming smartphone, showing the front and back of the Nord. It looks to have two front-facing cameras and four rear cameras. Reportedly, the rear cameras will be a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro module and a 2MP portrait lens.