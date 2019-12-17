CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus Concept One will be revealed at CES 2020, and we hope it's foldable

We'll see the first concept phone from OnePlus on Jan. 7.

The OnePlus 7 Pro had a sweet QHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, but the computer is teasing something even more ambitious for CES 2020.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
This story is part of CES 2020. Our editors bring you complete CES coverage and scour the showroom floor for the hottest new tech gadgets around.

It sounds like OnePlus will get a little abstract to celebrate its sixth anniversary at CES 2020. It'll introduce its first concept phone, the imaginatively named OnePlus Concept One, on Jan. 7.

The Chinese phone-maker didn't offer too many details in its release about the device, but noted that it'd be the first in a new series and would bring users "an ever smoother, faster, and more 'burdenless' experience." It also highlighted that this year's OnePlus 7 Pro had the world's first QHD Plus AMOLED 90Hz display, suggesting that the conceptual aspect of the new phone will be related to its display.

"Given the high-profile launches of folding phones from Samsung, Huawei and Motorola, I wouldn't be surprised if the 'new technology' mentioned is some kind of bendable display," CNET's Andrew Hoyle said of the company's tease. "OnePlus phones have impressed with their good designs and more affordable price tags -- a foldable device that hits both those points would be exciting to see."

The OnePlus Concept One special event runs from Jan. 7 to 10 2020, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT) (until 4 p.m. Jan. 9-10) at the Wynn Las Vegas.  

