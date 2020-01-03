OnePlus/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

OnePlus will introduce its first concept phone -- the imaginatively named OnePlus Concept One -- when CES 2020 kicks off next week. But on Friday, the company hinted at what to expect. China-based OnePlus tweeted a 10-second preview of the device's "invisible camera" and "color-shifting glass technology."

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

The effect is achieved using electrochromic glass, which changes from transparent to translucent when electrical current is applied. It hides the rear camera lenses behind a clean glass body, showing them only when they're in use, the company said in a release.

Such glass is used to reduce glare in the windows of Boeing 787 aircraft and McLaren 720S cars, OnePlus noted. OnePlus released a fancy McLaren edition of its OnePlus 7T Pro last year.

OnePlus previously noted that Concept One would be the first in a new series and would bring an "ever smoother, faster, and more 'burdenless' experience."

