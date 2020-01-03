CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus shows off Concept One phone's 'invisible camera' before CES 2020

The phone's electrochromic glass changes from transparent to translucent when electrical current is applied and hides rear cameras when they're not in use.

The OnePlus Concept One can hide its rear cameras with electrochromic glass.

 OnePlus/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET
OnePlus will introduce its first concept phone -- the imaginatively named OnePlus Concept One -- when CES 2020 kicks off next week. But on Friday, the company hinted at what to expect. China-based OnePlus tweeted a 10-second preview of the device's "invisible camera" and "color-shifting glass technology."

The effect is achieved using electrochromic glass, which changes from transparent to translucent when electrical current is applied. It hides the rear camera lenses behind a clean glass body, showing them only when they're in use, the company said in a release.

Such glass is used to reduce glare in the windows of Boeing 787 aircraft and McLaren 720S cars, OnePlus noted. OnePlus released a fancy McLaren edition of its OnePlus 7T Pro last year.

OnePlus previously noted that Concept One would be the first in a new series and would bring an "ever smoother, faster, and more 'burdenless' experience." 

First published Dec. 17.
Update, Jan. 3: Adds tweet and details about electrochromic glass.

