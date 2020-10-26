OnePlus announces 2 budget Nord phones: N10 5G and N100

OnePlus

It's been a busy season for OnePlus. After launching the OnePlus 8T on Oct. 14, the OnePlus Nord in July and the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in April, the Chinese phone-maker is at it again. This time it's releasing two more phones that belong to its budget "Nord" family of devices: the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the N100. The phones will be available in Europe first and make their way to North America at a later date.

The N10 5G features a 6.49-inch 90Hz display, a 4,300-mAh battery, a Snapdragon 690 processor and 5G connectivity. It features four rear cameras that's similar to the OnePlus 8T's setup. This includes a main 64-megapixel camera, an ultra-wide camera, a macro camera and a monochrome lens.

The OnePlus 8 The N100, meanwhile, has a 6.52-inch display, a 5,000-mAh battery and the Snapdragon 460 chipset. It has three rear cameras: a main 13-megapixel shooter, a bokeh lens for portrait shots and a macro lens.

Both phones feature expandable memory and run OxygenOS 10.5 layered on top of Android. They are also the two most affordable OnePlus phones currently available. The N10 5G (6GB RAM/128GB) costs £329 and the Nord N100 (4GB RAM/64GB) is £179. Though US pricing hasn't been announced, the prices convert to roughly $430 and $230, respectively. (OnePlus didn't announce any availability for Australia, but that's about AU$600 and AU$330.)

This launch follows the unexpected news that OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the company to start his own venture. Though OnePlus ranked eighth in the US market in 2019, according to Counterpoint Research, it remains a fast-growing company. Its mainstream appeal has expanded beyond Android enthusiasts and phone sales more than tripled last year.