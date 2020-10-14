OnePlus 8T shimmers in 'Aquamarine Green' and a 120Hz display

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 8T, a $750 5G phone that fits right in between the $700 OnePlus 8 and $900 OnePlus 8 Pro, which were released in April. In the US, the phone is available unlocked from OnePlus and at T-Mobile. (The OnePlus 8T's price converts to about £575 or AU$1,038)
This premium hardware includes a silky 120Hz display and four cameras on the back. It also comes with a beefy 65W charger that juices up the phone quickly. The OnePlus 8T has a few software updates too, like an always-on display and a refreshed interface, which will roll out to other OnePlus phones.
The best part of the OnePlus 8T's design is its 120Hz display, which means the phone feels buttery smooth and fast. Scrolling through social media feeds, thumbing through home screen pages and playing games like PUB-G feel super quick and responsive.
The OnePlus 8T has the same processor as the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and all three phones performed similarly on benchmark tests. The OnePlus 8T was also on par with the Galaxy S20, which shares the Snapdragon 865 chipset too.
But if you want to save as much as you can, get the OnePlus 8. OnePlus has lowered its price so it's $50 cheaper than the 8T at the same memory configuration (12GB and 256GB). You won't get that 120Hz refresh rate, but it's still a superb phone with a great battery life and a smooth 90Hz display.
