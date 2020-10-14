CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

OnePlus 8T shimmers in 'Aquamarine Green' and a 120Hz display

Available unlocked and on T-Mobile, the $749 OnePlus 8T is the latest 5G offering from Chinese phone-maker OnePlus.

oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-28
1 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 8T, a $750 5G phone that fits right in between the $700 OnePlus 8 and $900 OnePlus 8 Pro, which were released in April. In the US, the phone is available unlocked from OnePlus and at T-Mobile. (The OnePlus 8T's price converts to about £575 or AU$1,038)

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-4
2 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 8T has a similar design to the 8, but carries over some of the better specs of the 8 Pro.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-19
3 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This premium hardware includes a silky 120Hz display and four cameras on the back. It also comes with a beefy 65W charger that juices up the phone quickly. The OnePlus 8T has a few software updates too, like an always-on display and a refreshed interface, which will roll out to other OnePlus phones.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-6
4 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Like previous OnePlus phones, the 8T has a toggle button for silencing the phone and vibration.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-12
5 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The best part of the OnePlus 8T's design is its 120Hz display, which means the phone feels buttery smooth and fast. Scrolling through social media feeds, thumbing through home screen pages and playing games like PUB-G feel super quick and responsive.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-14
6 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Though the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro can update to Google's latest mobile OS, Android 11, the OnePlus 8T already has it out of the box. 

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-13
7 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus also refreshed the interface for the better; menus and notifications look more streamlined, modern and clean. 

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-24
8 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 8T is equipped with a 4,500-mAh battery, which is in between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro's battery capacities (4,300 mAh and 4,510 mAh, respectively).

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-25
9 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 8T can charge extremely fast with its branded Warp Charge 65 charger. OnePlus says this new charger can juice up the phone to 58% after 15 minutes and 100% in 39 minutes. 

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-23
10 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone uses USB Type-C for charging and file transferring. The 8T does not have a headphone jack.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-11
11 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Besides from the boosted refresh rate, the OnePlus 8T looks similar to the OnePlus 8. The screen's size and resolution is the same, so it's just as vibrant and sharp. 

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-10
12 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone also has an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-17
13 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 8T has four rear cameras, three of which are also on the OnePlus 8 (a standard, ultra-wide and macro camera) and a "monochrome" camera. 

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-34
14 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The fourth camera doesn't take photos itself, but helps out with lighting when you take black and white photos.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-18
15 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 8T's 5-megapixel macro camera also works slightly better than the 2-megapixel setup on the OnePlus 8. Colors aren't as washed out and details are a bit sharper.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-3
16 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photos taken with the standard and telephoto cameras are vibrant and sharp in good, ample lighting. And the phone's low-light mode, Nightscape, is comparable to the Pixel 5's Night Sight feature.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-26
17 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 8T has the same processor as the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and all three phones performed similarly on benchmark tests. The OnePlus 8T was also on par with the Galaxy S20, which shares the Snapdragon 865 chipset too.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle
18 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

In and of itself, the OnePlus 8T is an excellent device and it'll surely satisfy anyone looking for a high-powered, reliable Android. Its brilliant display is my favorite thing about the phone.

Read the article
oneplus-8t-product-promo-hoyle-20
19 of 19
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

But if you want to save as much as you can, get the OnePlus 8. OnePlus has lowered its price so it's $50 cheaper than the 8T at the same memory configuration (12GB and 256GB). You won't get that 120Hz refresh rate, but it's still a superb phone with a great battery life and a smooth 90Hz display.

Read the article

More Galleries

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

72 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
NASA's Hubble telescope delivers stunning new space pictures

NASA's Hubble telescope delivers stunning new space pictures

13 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
Marvel at the very best in wildlife photography from around the globe

Marvel at the very best in wildlife photography from around the globe

15 Photos
32 outdoor security cameras that take home security seriously

32 outdoor security cameras that take home security seriously

33 Photos