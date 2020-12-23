OnePlus 9 Lite could launch alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro phones

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

OnePlus will be releasing three phones in its 9 series, a report Wednesday said: The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite. It would be the Chinese phone brand's first "lite" model, and could be priced at around $600, Android Central said.

By comparison, the report estimates the OnePlus 9 will cost around $800, and the Pro $950 or $1,000.

One of the differences between the phones will reportedly be that the Lite runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset while the 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by the more recent Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Android Central also said the OnePlus 9 Lite would likely come with 65W fast charging and a 120MHz AMOLED display.

Earlier this month, photos of the rumored OnePlus 9 5G leaked online, showing what's purported to be the upcoming flagship phone. The phone is shown in silver and sports three rear cameras, PhoneArena reported.

The OnePlus 9 is expected to launch in mid-March 2021. According to renders leaked last month, it could have a flat display panel larger than the OnePlus 8T screen.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.