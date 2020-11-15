We might be getting our first look at the OnePlus 9, expected to be the Chinese phone maker's next flagship handset, just a month after the company released its OnePlus 8T.
CAD renders obtained by 91Mobiles show a flat display panel that's larger than the OnePlus 8T's 6.55 inches, which featured curved sides. The renders also show a left-aligned hole punch camera and a triple camera array on the back.
Earlier leaks have suggested the OnePlus 9 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875, which is expected to be released in December, and feature a 120Hz refresh rate instead of the 144Hz that had been earlier reported, according to 91Mobiles.
The new series, featuring two models, is expected to debut in mid-March, 91Mobiles reported.
OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: OnePlus 9 may sport a bigger screen, triple camera setup
