OnePlus 9 5G pictures leak online

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photos of the rumored OnePlus 9 5G leaked online this weekend, showing what's purported to be the upcoming flagship phone. The phone is shown in silver and sports three rear cameras -- two with large sensors -- and will be powered by Qualcomm's brand new Snapdragon 888, PhoneArena reported.

The OnePlus 9 5G will come with 8GB of RAM and 129GB of internal storage, the report said. It will reportedly have a 4,500mAh battery and run on Android 11.

The OnePlus 9 is expected to launch in mid-March 2021. According to renders leaked last month, it could have a flat display panel larger than the OnePlus 8T screen.

Those renders also showed a front-facing hole punch camera on the left side and a triple camera setup on the rear.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.