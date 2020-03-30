OnePlus 8 leaks show off new colors and possible specs

WinFuture

A purported leak of the new OnePlus 8 smartphone shows the device will appear in three unique colors at launch, according to a report from the German site Winfuture. The pictures claiming to be of the new phone show off a seafoam green, an "interstellar glow" variant and a basic black. In addition, the photos on Winfuture indicate that the OnePlus 8 is ditching its notch.

OnePlus is slated to announce the new flagship phone on April 14, with Winfuture's Roland Quandt also tweeting a few images of the official renders on Monday. Further specs leaked on Twitter suggest that the OnePlus 8's companion, the OnePlus 8 Pro, will have a 6.78" 120Hz QHD+ display and 30w wireless charging.

A few #OnePlus8 pics, more at the link above pic.twitter.com/e31TgoKQeQ — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 29, 2020

The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to feature a better camera with a 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, a new night portrait mode and more cinematic effects. The device will also reportedly run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor with configurations available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also has a 4,510-mAh battery.

Read more: OnePlus 8, 8 Pro leak details what to expect in the company's next flagships

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

The devices are confirmed to have 5G connectivity For more information, check back with CNET on April 14 as we will be covering the announcement. And let us know if you're planning to get a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.