OnePlus says its next phone will have a 120Hz display

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

After touting its 90-Hz displays on the OnePlus 7 line, with its next phones OnePlus seems poised to up its game once again. In a new blog post, founder and CEO Pete Lau says the company will be bringing an even smoother 120Hz "fluid display" to market in 2020.

Created in partnership with Samsung Display, Lau says the new AMOLED will be able to reach 1,000 nits of peak brightness and provide a more responsive touch in addition to the smoother scrolling and experience a faster refresh rate provides.

As a result, Lau writes that the new display has "has yielded significantly better results" compared to rivals when measuring "click response, scroll response, and accuracy."

To improve video quality and playback the company is adding hardware-based MEMC to the display. Short for "motion estimation, motion compensation" Lau says this will allow the company to boost videos to look better on the higher refresh rate display and will provide "a seamless, more fluid viewing experience for users" without raising power drain.

One other improvement: The new screen will support 10-bit color allowing for "1,024 shades of each primary color and over 1.07 billion possible colors."

It is unclear when exactly OnePlus will unveil its next line of phones, though it may have some competition as Samsung's next Galaxy S line has been said to have 120Hz displays. Leaked images of the Galaxy S20 Plus appeared on the internet over the weekend ahead of its expected Feb. 11 debut.

What OnePlus may counter with, however, is additional carrier support when it announces its rumored OnePlus 8 line of phones. According to a report from Android Police on Friday, after already releasing a 7 Pro 5G on Sprint and a 7T Pro 5G McLaren on T-Mobile last year, the company is working to release a 5G version of the OnePlus 8 on Verizon.

OnePlus declined to comment.