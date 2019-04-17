OnePlus 7 teased in 'fast and smooth' OnePlus tweet

James Martin/CNET

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted a tweet today that all but implies the OnePlus 7 is coming soon. Though Lau and the GIF he included in the tweet do not mention the OnePlus 7 by name, it is heavily suggested through the animation of the phone and its lighting. Lau said that the company will "unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth," and goes on to emphasize the "smoothness" of the device.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software.



The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

As the upcoming flagship of Chinese phone-maker OnePlus, the OnePlus 7will serve as the successor to the OnePlus 6T. Since 2014, when the company launched its first OnePlus One, OnePlus has garnered a reputation for making phones with premium specs at a wallet-friendly price. But its strategy (and success) of serving up similar features that iPhones and Galaxy S devices offer while keeping prices low is getting harder every year.

Because Lau reference "smooth" multiple times, he could be hinting at a few rumors that already surround the phone. There is speculation that the phone's display will curve down at its sides like high-end Galaxy phones. The phone is also rumored to have a pop-up camera, which would smoothly rise from the top edge of the phone. In any case, "smooth" is a pretty generic word to use and Lau could also just be saying that the phone's performance is smooth.

The latest batch of rumors report that the phone will launch May 14. In the meantime, all we'll have to go on officially is Lau's enthusiastic tweet.