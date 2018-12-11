New OnePlus 6T variant flaunts McLaren-inspired aesthetics

Chinese phone maker OnePlus is teaming up with auto racing company McLaren to deliver a special edition of its OnePlus 6T flagship. The phone will be available on Dec. 13 and cost $699 and £649 (or AU$973, converted from USD).
For the most part, the McLaren OnePlus 6T looks similar to the original 6T, but there are some subtle changes. When it catches the light at a certain angle, for example, an orange rim accents the bottom lining of the phone.
The McLaren variant also features what OnePlus brands as "Warp Charge 30." It's an updated charging technique that features 30 watts of power, and the company promises that the new phone can last a whole day with just a 20-minute charge.
This isn't too unbelievable of a claim; we've already observed first-hand how efficient OnePlus' proprietary fast-charging technology is on the 6T and earlier phones. Known as Dash Charge, it promised a day's worth of power with a 30-minute charge.
The new 6T does feel more luxurious than the original, and the thoughtful packaging drives this message home even further. The unique orange trim is indeed eye-catching and amusing to see at different angles.
Besides from the cosmetic tweaks and the memory and charging upgrades, however, the phone is the same as the original. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition still includes an in-screen fingerprint scanner, for example.