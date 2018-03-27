OnePlus 6 faster than the Galaxy S9? This benchmark says so

OnePlus' next phone, the OnePlus 6, could be actually be faster than Samsung's just-released Galaxy S9.

A speed test allegedly for the OnePlus 6 was spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench showing some pretty impressive single-core and multi-core scores.

Geekbench is one of many benchmarking tests that people can download from their phone's app store to test how well a phone's computing and graphics processor handle an array of different tasks. The programs simulate playing games, for example, but are not real-world results. Still, they're often used to compare devices.

This particular test is for a device with the model number NS P7819, which (although unconfirmed) matches the model number of the so-called OnePlus 6 seen in earlier leaks. While the numbers match, it's still a good idea to take this rumor with a grain of salt.

But the implications of this benchmark test are worth noting. The NS P7819 device scored a single-core score of 2,535 and a multi-core score of 8,632.

According to the test, the device uses Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 845 processor, which is also on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

CNET's results for Geekbench 4 are similar, but slower. The scores represent an average of three tests.

CNET's Galaxy S9 Geekbench 4 results: Single: 2,180; Multi: 8,302

CNET's Galaxy S9 Plus Geekbench 4 results: Single: 2,444; Multi: 8,416

You can see other results compared below.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

OnePlus has made a name for itself as the "flagship killer" by offering top performing Android phones at a lower price point than the competition. If this trend continues for the OnePlus 6, it could end up costing significantly less than the Galaxy S9 (some rumors corroborate this).

In addition to how the OnePlus 6 may perform, we're also getting hints about how it may look. Mobile tipster Evan Blass recently posted what could be a look at the back of the OnePlus 6. This image shows the USB-C port, a rear fingerprint scanner, dual cameras and headphone jack (thank goodness) that my come to the phone.

You've been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018

There's still no official word on when the OnePlus 6 will release, but with the OnePlus 5T already sold out for good in some markets, we'll be patiently waiting for its arrival.

OnePlus did not respond to a request for comment.