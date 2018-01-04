OnePlus 5T gets a cool new sandstone white look

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A new year, a new OnePlus variant. This time, it's the OnePlus 5T, which has been given a fancy new lick of white paint.

The sandstone white colour, as it's known, also brings a matte texture to the phone. It's designed to mimic the smooth matte feel of earlier OnePlus handsets. While I can't vouch for the similarity, it certainly feels very nice to hold. The toggle switch on the side has been painted bright red too, which stands out nicely against the white.

Better still, OnePlus isn't charging anything extra for this "limited edition" model, even though the machining methods to create it are apparently "the most expensive we have ever produced". It's available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will cost £499 in the UK and $559 in the US. It'll be available from 9 January on the OnePlus online store.

Key specs of the phone remain the same as the existing 5T, including the 6-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.