OnePlus 5T looks bright in sandstone white

The new sandstone white version of the OnePlus 5T brings not only a new colour, but a smooth matte finish to the phone.
This "limited edition" variant (we don't know how many units it's limited to) will hit the OnePlus online store globally on Jan. 9 and will cost £499 in the UK and $559 in the US.
The matte texture is designed to mimic the smooth matte feel of earlier OnePlus handsets. While I can't vouch for the similarity, it certainly feels nice to hold.
Key specs of the phone remain the same as the existing 5T, including the 6-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.
The fingerprint scanner is still found on the back, rather than beneath the screen on the front.
It charges with USB-C, and there's a headphone jack.
The toggle switch on the side has been painted bright red too, which stands out nicely against the white.
The phone's 6-inch screen is bright and sharp.
I like the colour, but I worry that it'll discolour from my blue jeans' dye if I leave it too long in my pocket.
It runs Android Nougat, rather than the more recent Oreo. Disappointing.
The dual camera remains the same.
We gave the phone a much-coveted Editors' Choice award in our full review.
