James Martin/CNET

The wait is nearly over. After a steady stream of rumors and teaser posts, OnePlus will officially unveil its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5, on Tuesday, June 20.

The company will reveal the phone via an online keynote, which will kick off at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT, and will be accessible on OnePlus' site. Afterward, OnePlus will hold pop-up events in different countries to promote the phone, similar to past launches.

Aside from the launch date, not much else is known about the OnePlus 5. Previous rumors have speculated that it will have a Snapdragon 835 chipset, dual cameras and a crazy Unicorn color option.

OnePlus began as a small phone maker based in China. It garnered a solid following after offering premium phones at mid-range prices. Its last marquee phone, the OnePlus 3T, earned CNET's Editors' Choice Award. It featured high-powered hardware while costing notably less than rival flagships at the time of launch.