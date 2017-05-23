2:11 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

One of these things is not like the other.

Maverick Chinese phonemaker OnePlus Tuesday posted a picture on Twitter of four numbered color swatches. It asked its 1 million followers which one would they'd like to see on their next phone. The colors included black, red, gold and a strange pinkish-blue gradient that resembles Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino.

While the company does not outright state that these colors are for its upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship, it strongly hints at the fact by switching out the "s" in "should" with a "5" in the tweet.

The three monochromatic colors in the bunch (black, gold and red) are relatively safe choices for phones, especially since the company's current OnePlus 3T already comes in both gold and black.

But the fourth color, which is a pink-blue gradient, caught some attention. In a follow-up tweet, OnePlus revealed that this ombré was named "unicorn." It's not yet known if the unicorn color (or any of the other colors, really) will be a special edition for the OnePlus 5, if it will come standard, or if it's a joke option that's meant to cause a bit of a stir. So far, fans are leaning towards mostly Nos. 1 and 3, the black and red options.

Besides potential colors, OnePlus previously revealed that it will partner with camera expert DxO for its upcoming phone to boost camera performance. But other than this, not much else is officially known. There are plenty of rumored teasers and leaks to go around, however, and we're likely to hear more about the phone as we get closer to its summer release.