Olloclip has new pro and entry-level lenses for your phone

If you're into phone photography, you know the name Olloclip. The company launched its first iPhone lens in 2011 and has been cranking them out ever since.

However, while it has a lot of lens options, it has stayed away from premium lenses. As of Monday, that changes with the introduction of a new Pro series to use with its Multi-Device clip, iPhone X clip and future iPhone attachment clips.

Olloclip is kicking off the series with a Super Wide lens and a Telephoto lens. The former gives you a wider field of view with the least amount of distortion of any of the company's wide-angle lenses, according to the lens maker. The latter gives you two-times magnification, but Olloclip said it gathers more light than its current 2x telephoto. Each is available for $100 (approximately £85 or AU$152) or $120 with an attachment clip.

Despite being one of the best known names in the category, Olloclip is late to the premium phone lens category. Moment, Bitplay, Ztylus, ShiftCam and Sandmarc all have lens systems aimed at enthusiasts. Olloclip does have an advantage when it comes to its swappable design as well as having iPhone and multidevice clip mounts.

If you're not ready for the Pro series and you're not sure about investing in Olloclip's current lenses (now called the Essential series), it introduced an entry-level Wide Angle and Macro lens as part of a new Intro series. It's available now for $40 with an attachment clip or $20 alone (approximately £17 and AU$30).