CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Microsoft is replacing its gun emoji too, following Apple and Google

Apple changed its gun emoji in 2016, and Google just made the move this week. Now Microsoft's gun emoji is morphing into a water pistol as well.

dbqxvkbu0aadxlk.jpg

Microsoft previewed the new emoji.

 Microsoft

Following news that Google became the latest company to replace its gun emoji with a water pistol, Microsoft tweeted Wednesday it'll do the same.

"We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received," Microsoft said via both spokesperson and tweet.

Since 2016 when Apple did away with its pistol in favor of a bright green water gun, more realistic depictions of guns in the emoji world have been fading. 

Next Article: The long-awaited death of cash may finally be coming