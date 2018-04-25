CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Google follows Apple in removing the gun emoji

Through an Android update, Google becomes the latest company to swap out its gun emoji for a toy version.

screen-shot-2018-04-25-at-12-19-43-pm.png

Google's gun emoji has a new look. 

 Screenshot/Emojipedia

Android users opting for a gun emoji might notice the gray and brown pistol has morphed into a colorful toy water gun.

The update is rolling out to Android users, Emojipedia reported Tuesday.

"We're always evaluating our emoji designs to ensure that messages are displayed consistently across platforms," a Google representative said via email.

Google isn't the first to replace the emoji. Back in 2016, Apple replaced its gun emoji with a green water pistol. Emojipedia notes that Microsoft is the last to change its gun emoji. 

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: How mobile money could help the world's poor