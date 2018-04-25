Android users opting for a gun emoji might notice the gray and brown pistol has morphed into a colorful toy water gun.
The update is rolling out to Android users, Emojipedia reported Tuesday.
"We're always evaluating our emoji designs to ensure that messages are displayed consistently across platforms," a Google representative said via email.
Google isn't the first to replace the emoji. Back in 2016, Apple replaced its gun emoji with a green water pistol. Emojipedia notes that Microsoft is the last to change its gun emoji.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
