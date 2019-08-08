Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max, OnePlus 7 Pro and LG V50 ThinQ

Sarah Tew/CNET

At a Brooklyn press event yesterday, Samsung announced the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G, three phones that have big screens, an embedded S Pen stylus and multiple rear cameras. Since the first Galaxy Note launch in 2011, the Note phones have stood out as part of Samsung's ultraluxe line. The devices are usually outfitted with a steep price and top-of-the-line hardware, and represent the best of Samsung's best.

But Samsung is not alone. With phone sales slumping globally, the crowded phone industry is more competitive than ever. Samsung's main rival, Apple, has the iPhone XS Max, a phone with a brilliant 6.5-inch screen, a superfast processor and excellent dual rear cameras. On the Android side is the OnePlus 7 Pro, a cheaper phone that ultimately earned CNET's Editors' Choice award in June. Lastly, LG, which is based in South Korea along with Samsung, released the V50 ThinQ 5G. The V50 features a headphone jack, five cameras and next-gen 5G connectivity.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Note and Note 10 Plus are here to wow you

All phones have their strengths and weaknesses, at least on paper. For instance, the Note 10 Plus has the biggest screen and battery, the iPhone XS Max has secure face scanning, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the least expensive of the bunch and the LG V50 has the sharpest display. To see how the devices stack up against one another, check out our chart, which compares each phone spec-by-spec.