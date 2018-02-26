Katie Collins/CNET

HMD Global, maker of Nokia phones, laid bare its ambitions for capturing every corner of the phone market when it unveiled five new devices at its Mobile World Congress press conference in Barcelona on Sunday.

Appealing to a spectrum of consumers from "The Matrix" fans and feature phone lovers (with the reboot of the classic 8110) to entry-level Android Go users to those wanting something high-end and shiny to show off, the company seems at first glance to have something for everyone.

Now Playing: Watch this: My cellular, bananular phone: Nokia's 8110 returns

But there's one market HMD isn't aiming for -- not right now, at least.

Nokia phones won't be coming to the US this year, Florian Seiche, HMD's CEO and president said in an interview after the event.

"Otherwise I would have mentioned it," he said gesturing back toward the stage where he made his announcement. "It's not a core focus for this year, but certainly it is on our road map."

It'll have to be, because HMD has some lofty goals for Nokia phones. "Our ambition is to become again one of the leading players, which means, top five or better in the next three to five years," said Seiche.

HMD claims to be in the top five phone makers in 15 markets already, but it still has a steep mountain to climb before it can fulfil its ambition of being a top five player globally. Not only does it have Apple and Samsung to take on, but also Chinese phone giants like Huawei. At the moment it's a David among Goliaths.

Seiche doesn't seem phased, though. He explained with a breezy cheerfulness that HMD will just focus on reinforcing its footprint in existing markets where it's enjoyed success this year -- regions including Europe, India, Indonesia and Russia -- by offering a much wider range of phones.

"That momentum that we are now creating in the markets where we are present helps us to capture attention from future possible customers or countries," he said. "We still have on our journey some big opportunities like the US to follow up on."

Of last year's batch of Nokia phones, only the retro 3310 made it to the US, and then only after a long wait. HMD has also confirmed that the 8110 4G won't be making its way to Australia.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Seiche was hesitant to discuss how a US launch might work. Would HMD partner with carriers, as Nokia did with AT&T back in the day? "Too early yet." Would it launch the whole portfolio, or just select devices? "We have all options available."

HMD can delay its arrival in the US for now, but if it wants to be a top five player, it can't put that off forever. "This year, it's an important part of the market we're preparing ourselves for," said Seiche.

Does that mean Nokia phones are coming to the US in 2019? To this Seiche gives no response, but for the sake of all fans of "The Matrix," let's hope that means it's a yes.

