Nokia 6 and 7 Plus rock metal jackets and stripped-back Android

Alongside the flagship Sirocco and reissue of the classic 8110, Nokia has a pair of midrange Android phones that combine neat metal designs with low prices.
The Nokia 6 is the cheapest of the two, and is very much just a bumped-up version of the Nokia 6 that the company released last year. The design is much the same, although the metal body now comes in a few new colours.
It's equipped with a beefed up processor, USB Type-C and fast charging. It'll be going on sale in the UK in April for somewhere under the £200 mark. US and Australian availability has yet to be announced but for reference, £200 converts to about $280 or AU$360.
Then there's the Nokia 7 Plus, which stretches its 6-inch screen to reach right to the edge of the handset. It has a two-tone metal body with machined edges, which I think looks awesome, particularly in the black and copper variant.
You won't find higher-end features such as waterproofing or wireless charging, but there is a fingerprint scanner on the back, along with a dual-lens camera.
It'll be available sometime around April for roughly £350 (about $490 or AU$620 converted).
Both phones run the Android One version of Oreo -- a stripped-back version of Android with no manufacturer tweaks that's designed to be simple to use, as well as being less demanding of the phone's processor.
Nokia 6 specs
- 5.5-inch display
- 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor
- 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, or 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, depending on variant
- 16-megapixel rear camera
- 8-megapixel front camera
- 3,000mAh non-removable battery
Nokia 7 Plus specs
- 6-inch display
- 2,160x1,080-pixel resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12-megapixel rear camera with 13-megapixel telephoto lens
- 16-megapixel front facing camera
- 3,600mAh non-removable battery with fast charging
