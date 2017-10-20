If you've been mooning over the all-the-rage Nokia 3310 throwback phone, moon no longer. It's coming to the US on Oct. 29. The catch: The $60 phone will only work with 3G networks. That makes it fine for calls, games of Snake and the occasional email or Facebook update, but not for just about everything else you'd want to do on a phone.

And that's how it's supposed to be. The reboot of 2000's OG Nokia 3310 is pure nostalgia, as well as a little practicality for those seeking a cheap phone with monthlong battery life to make calls on. The modern 3310 has a similar boxy design to the original, plus a few very necessary upgrades like a color screen, a 2-megapixel camera, MicroSD card support and a mini web browser.

Now Playing: Watch this: The new Nokia 3310 might be the ultimate festival phone

Originally, the new Nokia 3310 wouldn't work in the US, but Nokia brand name licensor HMD Global has tweaked the innards to make a US variation possible.

You can preorder the Nokia 3310 3G starting today on bestbuy.com. The phone comes in four colors: azure, charcoal, red and yellow.