Nokia 3 V budget Android phone launching on Verizon

HMD Global

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 3 V, with the new phone to launch exclusively on Verizon. The budget phone unveiled Tuesday comes with two-day battery life, face unlock and a 6.26-inch HD+ screen, and runs Android Pie. It'll be priced at $168 or $7 a month for 24 months and is launching on Aug. 23.

The previous Nokia 2 V launched at the end of January, also as a Verizon exclusive. The 3 V will come in blue and be HMD Global's first post-paid phone on the carrier's network, according to the company.

The 3 V will also include a Snapdragon 429 mobile platform, a Google Assistant button, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Plus, it comes with monthly security patches for 18 months, and two guaranteed OS updates.

"Owning an affordable smartphone shouldn't mean missing out on exciting features, the latest mobile innovations and regular updates," said Maurizio Angelone, HMD Global VP Americas.

By comparison, the 2 V came with a 5.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 425 processor, 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera, 8GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery and MicroSD card slot, but no fingerprint sensor or NFC.

HMD Global last month also announced the 4G-connected Nokia 220 and the 2G-only Nokia 105.