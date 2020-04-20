New leaks reveal upcoming Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion Plus phones

Angela Lang/CNET

Motorola seems to barely have noticed what's going on in the world right now. It's certainly not slowing down, having just released the affordable G Power and G Stylus. The flagship Edge and Edge Plus phones are rumored to be revealed later this week. Now new leaks from Evan Blass and 91Mobiles detail two additional Moto phones due to arrive in the not-too-distant future.

Called the One Fusion and One Fusion Plus, the new phones are expected to launch this quarter, with 91Mobiles reporting that the One Fusion Plus is set to head to the US and India.

Coming from Moto, end of Q2: Motorola One Fusion (codename: Titan) and Motorola One Fusion+ (codename: Liberty). — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 19, 2020

No images of the phones were shared by either outlet, but 91Mobiles does detail some of the specs of the One Fusion Plus. According to the site, it will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 processor, come in light blue or light brown colors and have a 12-megapixel main camera. The phone will be available with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It'll run Android 10, with an Android 11 upgrade in the works.

No details were shared about other possible features such as screen size or multiple rear cameras. The One Fusion Plus also apparently won't have NFC, which would limit its use for mobile payment apps such as Google Pay.

Motorola declined to comment.

