With the launch of the Moto G Stylus ( ) and Moto G Power ( ), Motorola did something a little weird to its phones: It removed all the numbers from the phone's names. Last year, the Chicago-based company launched the much-beloved Moto G7. The year prior there was the Moto G6 and before that the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. And while there actually is a Moto G8, it's not destined for the US.

In lieu of numbers, Motorola hit on a different naming scheme: Put the phone's main feature into the name. For example, the Moto G Power has a gigantic battery hence the word power. And the Moto G Stylus as you probably figured out has a stylus.

But these two phones have much more in common than the lack of numbers in their names. At their core, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are the same phone. They have the same processor, RAM, screen, fingerprint reader and selfie camera. But things get interesting when you compare the differences between the two budget phones.

At $250, the Moto G Power is $50 cheaper than the $300 Moto G Stylus. The Moto G Power looks quiet and reserved in its Smoke Black finish while the Moto G Stylus and its Mystic Indigo color give off a flashy vibe.

I appreciate the key feature of the Moto G Stylus. The stylus adds a level of precision that makes navigating the phone more efficient. However, I'm not a huge stylus person and this feature isn't for me. And that's okay because the Moto G Stylus is still a solid featured budget phone.

I've been debating whether or not I'd recommend the Moto G Stylus to someone who doesn't want a stylus. It would be like buying a convertible car that you never intended to drive with the top down.

I have to assume that's why Motorola released the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. If you're someone who needs a phone with an outstanding battery-life, get the Moto G Power. And if you're a person who loves the precision of a stylus or who enjoys sketching, the Moto G Stylus is waiting for you. But the stylus seems to be lacking software features that could make it more useful and I wish more apps took advantage of the stylus at a software level.

Maybe another way of saying this is that the Moto G Stylus isn't a $300 Galaxy Note 10.

Moto G Stylus vs. Moto G Power: Key differences

Moto G Stylus costs $300, the Moto G Power costs $250

Moto G Stylus has a 4,000mAh battery, the Moto G Power has a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G Stylus has 128GB of storage, the Moto G Power has 64GB of storage

Aside from the macro camera, the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus have different rear cameras

Moto G Stylus has a built-in stylus

Moto G Stylus is Mystic Indigo, the Moto G Power comes in Smoke Black

The Moto G Stylus is a bit of a novelty

The marquee feature of this phone is the stylus. The only other phones that I know of with a built in stylus are the Galaxy Note line of phones from Samsung and LG's Stylo series of phones. The Galaxy Note 10 starts at $950 and last year's LG Stylo 5 costs $299 but can be found heavily discounted. On the stylus phone spectrum with the Galaxy Note 10 on one end and LG Stylo 5 on the other, the Moto G Stylus falls close to the Stylo side of things both price as well as what you can do with the stylus.

The stylus fits flush on the bottom right corner of the phone. It hooks easily open and can trigger a pretty basic Notes app that you can use to create drawings, write notes or just doodle. The stylus can also be used to navigate the phone, markup screenshots and edit photos. Unlike the S Pen on the Galaxy Note 10, there isn't a bluetooth connection so you don't get features tapping the stylus to take a picture,

Motorola has a camera feature called Cinemagraph which allows you to record a video, then choose parts of the video to remain static. You can use the stylus to shade out parts of the video with much more precision than just using your finger. But how many Cinegraphs are people really capturing?

When I used the stylus in the third-party drawing app SketchBook by AutoDesk, there is a lag when drawing with the stylus compared to Motorola's native Notes app.

Moto G Stylus is stunning

Like the Moto G Plower, the Moto G Stylus has a 6.4-inch full HD display with a hole-punch that houses the selfie camera. The design gives the phone a modern premium look.

It has a USB-C port for charging, a headphone jack and on the back is a fingerprint reader disguised as the Motorola logo. It doesn't have wireless charging, NFC or an IP rating for dust or water resistance. However, it does have a "splash proof" coating that was able to handle a couple of small drops of water that I intentionally poured on it.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Impressively, the Moto G Stylus comes with 128GB of storage and supports expandable storage up to a 512GB. The Moto G Stylus comes in Mystic Indigo which looks gorgeous. This is the best looking Moto G budget phone ever.

The screen is surrounded by thick bezels that are actually thinner than those on the iPhone 11. The forehead and chin are a bit chunky but at least Motorola did away with having their name on the bottom of the phone like last year's Moto G7.

Moto G Stylus performance and battery

Power wise it has a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM and runs Android 10 with a handful of mostly helpful touches by Motorola like its the Moto Gametime feature that helps reduce distractions while you're playing a game. In our performance tests, it fared better than last year's Moto G7, but still fell behind last year's Google Pixel 3A and Samsung Galaxy A50.

Geekbench v.4.0 single-core Motorola Moto G Power 1,507 Motorola Moto G7 1,260 Google Pixel 3A 1,632 Samsung Galaxy A50 1,680 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench v.4.0 multicore Motorola Moto G Power 5,550 Motorola Moto G7 4,772 Google Pixel 3A 5,199 Samsung Galaxy A50 5,560 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

In everyday use, I had no problem playing games like PUBG, surfing the web or watching YouTube videos. For PUBG I had graphics set to "smooth" and the frame rate at medium and I had no problems. But when I played Alto's Odyssey sometimes animations stuttered.

While the Moto G Power gets all the attention for its battery, the Moto G Stylus with its 4,000mAh battery is no slouch. I am still running actual battery tests on the Moto G Stylus but easily lasted 2 days on a single charge.

I'll update this piece with final results and ratings when we finish running our video tests for battery life.

Moto G Stylus' triple rear cameras

And then there are the rear cameras. The Moto G Stylus also has the macro camera, but it has a different main wide-angle camera both can be used for photos and videos. The Moto G Stylus has an ultrawide-angle camera called an Action Cam that can only be used for capturing video. What's neat is that you don't need to have your phone in Landscape position when you use it.

On paper the main camera on the Moto G Stylus is more versatile than the Moto G Power. But in good light, it's hard for me to see the differences between photos on the phone's screen. The Moto G Stylus renders photos with a pinch more contrast and pop.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Patrick Holland/CNET

Patrick Holland/CNET

The phone also has a night mode called Night Vision. No it doesn't turn everything into a green infrared scene. Instead it can help in low-light situations to capture extra detail, sharpness and brightness. In use, I found the mode hit or miss. It's not as consistent as the night mode found on slightly pricer phones.

Perhaps my favorite feature on these phones is the Macro camera, which can be used to take photos and videos of things ridiculous close up. I'm honestly astonished at the shots and focus these phones were able to get.

But I want to align your expectations. The camera system on the Moto G Stylus is decent for the price and it's better than the one found on the Moto G Power. However the Google Pixel 3A, normally $399 can be had for $300 right now and has one of the best camera found on any phone at any price.