Mozilla has launched a pilot test of its new web browser for Android phones, called Firefox Preview. The new browser will be faster and more privacy-focused, and is available now for early adopters to test ahead of a "feature rich, polished version" coming in the fall, the nonprofit organization said.

Firefox Preview will be twice as fast as Firefox for Android, have a minimalist design and block tracking by default, Mozilla said. It also has a Collections feature to help save, organize and share sites in collections like travel plans and shopping lists.

Mozilla's push for better online privacy has grown louder in recent months, most recently with the change to switch on tracking protection by default in Firefox. But despite years of trying, Mozilla's influence on mobile devices is limited. Google's Chrome and Apple's Safari, the defaults installed on most mobile phones, dominate mobile browsing.

Mozilla said Thursday that it has been working on a new strategy for Android for several months now, and that Firefox Preview is the result of combining the privacy and security of Mozilla Focus with the amenities of a full mobile browser.

The new browser will be "always private," Mozilla said, and it's powered by the Firefox mobile browser engine GeckoView. This allows the company independence in making mobile decisions instead of being reliant on Google's Blink, it said.

"Building Firefox for Android on GeckoView also results in greater flexibility in terms of the types of privacy and security features we can offer our mobile users," Mozilla said. "With GeckoView we have the ability to develop faster, more secure and more user friendly browsers."

With the Firefox Preview app aimed at developers, Mozilla said it will be significantly different once it's made public. Mozilla didn't immediately respond to a question on whether the app will still be called Preview once it launches.

Early adopters can provide feedback on Firefox Preview via email or Github.