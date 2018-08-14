MoviePass subscribers might not be able to cancel their plans

MoviePass subscribers trying to cancel should keep an eye on their credit card bill. The subscription service told customers Monday that anyone who agreed to the company's new three-movies-a-month plan might not be able to cancel, and some are reporting credit card charges after their cancellation attempt.
"Please note: if you had previously requested cancellation prior to opting-in, your opt-in to the new plan will take priority and your account will not be cancelled," MoviePass told subscribers Monday.
CNET has reached out to MoviePass to further clarify, but this appears to mean a MoviePass subscriber who cancelled their membership and then hit the "I agree" button when prompted about the service's upcoming plan change will remain subscribed.
Many MoviePass subscribers are reporting on social media that their cancellation attempts aren't working, and have even resulted in getting an additional, unwanted credit card charges.
I personally did this the other way around -- at first agreeing to the service change but then deciding to cancel -- but received the same email from the service. So I have no idea if I truly cancelled my membership. I'll find out soon, I suppose.
MoviePass will begin moving subscribers to the company's new plan starting Wednesday, which for $10 a month allows subscribers to see three movies a month at movie theaters. This is down from the plan's previous one-movie-a-day policy, and the service's peak pricing and ticket verification features are being suspended. Customers planning to see more than three movies per month will receive a $2 to $5 discount off tickets using MoviePass, with the company saying the discount will vary based on geography and movie title.
MoviePass has constantly changed throughout its short existence, even briefly planning to raise prices to $15 per month, which it quickly scuttled in favor of the current plan that starts on Wednesday. Over the past few days, subscribers have seen substantially fewer showtimes available within the app, at times only having two or three movies available to see, if any at all. MoviePass has been actively telling subscribers that if a showtime isn't available, that they should not be asking the service for ticket reimbursements.
All the while, competitors to MoviePass such as Sinemia, AMC A-List, Movie Club and an upcoming entry from Alamo Drafthouse are also looking to compete for customers using the subscription model that MoviePass popularized.
