Motorola's foldable Razr is expected to be revealed next month, but the leaks are still coming. Noted leaker Evan Blass shared an image on his private Twitter account that appears to give one of the first clear looks at the foldable phone's design, which Motorola has been teasing for a while. The leaked images don't give us a full look at what the device will look like unfolded, but the leak does reveal that the new foldable Razr's design will remain similar to the original Razr line, including a "chin" that looks like it could house a fingerprint sensor. As for the inside, there is just a hint of the screen's reflection over what previously was the keypad.

A second image shared Thursday afternoon by Blass gave a glimpse at the "closed" display viewing a notification.

Subsequent images leaked by Blass showed the phone's front screen that doubles as a viewfinder as well as what the phone looks like when fully opened.

Motorola did not respond to a request for comment.

Following in the steps of Samsung's recently released Galaxy Fold and Huawei's previously announced Mate X, CNET previously reported that while Motorola had initially planned for a summer release date of its foldable Razr, the company was now targeting a late 2019 release.

In addition to the foldable display, the phone has been reported to cost $1,500 and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It is also rumored to come in white, black or gold, measure 6.2 inches long and have a 2,730-mAh battery.

