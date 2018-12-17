There was more than just one Razr

14 years on: Still an icon
For such a groundbreaking phone, the Motorola Razr V3 had a rather quiet debut in the summer of 2004. Rather than launching it a dedicated press event, then-CEO Ed Zander displayed the handset during an investor's conference.
Though I looked forward to reviewing the Razr V3, I didn't anticipate just how popular it would be. When it went on sale, I was surprised it attracted the crowds that it did.
Not since Moto introduced the StarTac in 1996 did the company, or any manufacturer for that matter, sweep the world with such a hot and trend-setting mobile phone. The never-seen-before design drew long lines and sparked the thin phone revolution that changed the industry. A thousand imitators followed, and even today in the age of the smartphone, a passion for trim handsets persists.
Motorola would go on to ride the Razr wave longer than it should have -- it painted versions in almost every color and introduced subsequent upgrades that added features and tweaked the profile. The company even carried the thin theme over to candy-bar (the Slvr) and slider (the Rizr) handsets while dropping vowels in the process.
Even today, the Razr V3 remains a striking example of industrial design and one of the most defining phones ever. Join me for a tour through the Razr V3 and its history.
Editor's note: This gallery was originally published on July 1, 2014 and has been updated.