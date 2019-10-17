Motorola event invite hints at rumored foldable Razr phone

Motorola

Motorola has sent out invitations to an event on Nov. 13, where the rumored foldable Razr phone could launch. Motorola said the evening event in downtown Los Angeles will feature the "highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon."

The save the date is a gif showing a device being folded and unfolded. "An original unlike any other," it reads, also displaying the numeric 11/13/19 date.

According to the invitation, the event will feature special guests and musical performers, as well as "a journey through immersive experiences."

"You're going to flip," Motorola's invite says.

In late September, a source told CNET that while Motorola had initially planned for a summer release date of its foldable Razr, it's now aiming for later in 2019. The rumored device follows Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which hit shelves in the US last month, and possibly Huawei's Mate X, which has yet to go on sale.

Motorola's foldable phone offering is rumored to have a foldable screen, but instead of opening out into a tablet, the phone could fold vertically to fit inside pockets. It's also been reported that the phone will cost $1,500; measure 6.2 inches; run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor; come in white, black and gold; and have a 2,730mAh battery, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GM or 128GB of storage.