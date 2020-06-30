CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

2021 Ford F-150 Cyberpunk 2077 Animal Crossing adds swimming Netflix's Big Mouth recasting Amazon Big Style Sale Apple WWDC 2020

Motorola Edge 5G smartphone will cost $700

The unlocked phone will cost $300 less than the Motorola Edge Plus.

Listen
- 00:45
motorola-edge-analisis-14-de-16

The Motorola Edge and Edge Plus.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Motorola has announced the pricing for its pared-down version of the Motorola Edge Plus, with the new 5G smartphone costing $700. The phone will come unlocked and will launch this summer, Motorola said Tuesday.

The Motorola Edge will come with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, Motorola also revealed. We previously knew it had a 6.7-inch FHD OLED display as well as three rear cameras -- a 64-megapixel lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP macro/ultrawide-angle -- and a 25MP front-facing camera. It runs on Android 10.

Now playing: Watch this: First Look: Motorola Edge and Edge Plus have all the...
12:05

Its bigger brother, the Motorola Edge Plus, is priced at $1,000. It has better cameras, more storage and RAM, higher quality video capture and a higher-tier Snapdragon processor.

Read more

The Motorola Edge Plus looks smooth and sleek with its waterfall display

See all photos