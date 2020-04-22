The Motorola Edge Plus looks smooth and sleek with its waterfall display

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Motorola Edge Plus is the company's new 5G flagship phone, which costs $1,000. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 17

The Motorola Edge Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED screen that wraps around the phone. The edges can be turned off entirely if desired.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 17

Motorola says it has built-in grip and touch suppression to prevent you from touching the edges of the screen when using the phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 17

The phone's screen also has a 90Hz variable refresh rate, which is among fastest to date on a Motorola phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 17

It runs on Android 10 out of the box.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 17

The phone has three cameras on its rear, led by a 108-megapixel main shooter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 17

It also has a 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide-angle macro camera. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 17

On the front, there's a hole-punch notch, which houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 17

The phone's main camera can produce a 27-megapixel image.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew
9
of 17

Optical Image Stabilization is found on both the main camera and the telephoto camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 17

The Motorola Edge Plus phone can capture 6K video and has a cool video portrait mode, which blurs the background of a video.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 17

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and has 12GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 17

Motorola manages to cram a 5,000-mAh battery into the sleekly designed Edge Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 17

It also offers 15-watt turbo charging and support for wireless charging.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 17

Stereo speakers also appear on the Edge Plus, which Motorola claims is the loudest ever on a phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 17

The Motorola Edge Plus comes in two color options, Thunder Grey (pictured above) and Smoky Sangria.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 17

The Edge Plus will be available on Verizon as an exclusive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 17
