The Motorola Edge Plus looks smooth and sleek with its waterfall display

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The Motorola Edge Plus is the company's new 5G flagship phone, which costs $1,000.
The Motorola Edge Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED screen that wraps around the phone. The edges can be turned off entirely if desired.
Motorola says it has built-in grip and touch suppression to prevent you from touching the edges of the screen when using the phone.
The phone's screen also has a 90Hz variable refresh rate, which is among fastest to date on a Motorola phone.
It runs on Android 10 out of the box.
The phone has three cameras on its rear, led by a 108-megapixel main shooter.
It also has a 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide-angle macro camera.
On the front, there's a hole-punch notch, which houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone's main camera can produce a 27-megapixel image.
Optical Image Stabilization is found on both the main camera and the telephoto camera.
The Motorola Edge Plus phone can capture 6K video and has a cool video portrait mode, which blurs the background of a video.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and has 12GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.
Motorola manages to cram a 5,000-mAh battery into the sleekly designed Edge Plus.
It also offers 15-watt turbo charging and support for wireless charging.
Stereo speakers also appear on the Edge Plus, which Motorola claims is the loudest ever on a phone.
The Motorola Edge Plus comes in two color options, Thunder Grey (pictured above) and Smoky Sangria.
The Edge Plus will be available on Verizon as an exclusive.