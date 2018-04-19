It's that time of year again, when Motorola unleashes a deluge of budget phones and we have the fun task of untangling them all. But untangle them we will, because Moto makes really, really good value phones.

So, you've got the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play in one group and the Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 in another. Dizzy yet? The good news is that each of these new Motorola Moto phones has Android 8.0, fingerprint sensors and headphone jacks (yess!). One, the Moto E5 Play, even has a removable battery.

Here's the rub. Only four of those are coming to the US (not the Moto G6 Plus or Moto E5). That makes your buying decision a little easier if you're looking for a budget phone in the next few months.

Check out the highlights and prices below.

Moto G6 and what else?

Moto G6 : The only phone of the bunch with a dual-camera setup on the back, a modern USB-C charger port and a fingerprint reader below the screen that you can program for home screen navigation (the others have a fingerprint reader on the back). It has more advanced camera software than the others, too.

: The only phone of the bunch with a dual-camera setup on the back, a modern USB-C charger port and a fingerprint reader below the screen that you can program for home screen navigation (the others have a fingerprint reader on the back). It has more advanced camera software than the others, too. Moto G6 Play : Has a much larger battery than the Moto G6 (4,000 versus 3,000 mAh) and sells for slightly less.



: Has a much larger battery than the Moto G6 (4,000 versus 3,000 mAh) and sells for slightly less. Moto E5 Plus : Battery life is sure to be its key feature, with an enormous 5,000-mAh juice pack. It also has the largest screen at 6 inches, and a build that feels cheaper than the Moto G6 Play, though hardware-wise it nips at that phone's heels.



: Battery life is sure to be its key feature, with an enormous 5,000-mAh juice pack. It also has the largest screen at 6 inches, and a build that feels cheaper than the Moto G6 Play, though hardware-wise it nips at that phone's heels. Moto E5 Play: This is the smallest, lightest and most bare-bones of the group, but it has a rare removable battery.



Where you can buy the Moto G6 and E5 phones

Not every phone will sell with every carrier or every store, and Motorola has yet to announce all its prices. We do know that the Moto G6 will cost $249 and the Moto G6 Play will set you back only $199.

The phones will sell in "late spring" (probably some time in May). Also look for unlocked versions on Motorola's website -- the Moto G6 phones will work with all major US networks.

You can size up the specs below.